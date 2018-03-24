ImpulseCoin (IMPS) One Day Volume Hits $14.00

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. ImpulseCoin has a market cap of $39,571.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImpulseCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061232 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012900 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00070819 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022881 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00514356 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Coin Profile

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin.

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

