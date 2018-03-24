Intelligent Trading Tech (ITT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,206.00

Intelligent Trading Tech (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Tech has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Trading Tech has a total market capitalization of $390,830.00 and $3,206.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Tech token can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, COSS and ForkDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00760976 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00148716 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00179005 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Tech Profile

Intelligent Trading Tech’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Tech’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Tech is /r/ITT_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Intelligent Trading Tech’s official Twitter account is @itt_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Intelligent Trading Tech is intelligenttrading.org.

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Tech

Intelligent Trading Tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, COSS and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Intelligent Trading Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Tech must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

