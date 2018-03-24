Internxt Price Tops $5.70 on Exchanges (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Internxt has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $11,762.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internxt token can now be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00064037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Internxt has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00765515 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00151701 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00177834 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. Internxt’s official website is internxt.io. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

Internxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

