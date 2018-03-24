Iradimed (IRMD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Press coverage about Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iradimed earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.3053052732659 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iradimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $147.93, a P/E ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,206.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Iradimed (IRMD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/iradimed-irmd-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-16.html.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.