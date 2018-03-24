Janus (JNS) Market Cap Tops $744,390.00

Janus (CURRENCY:JNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Janus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Janus token can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and C-CEX. Janus has a market capitalization of $744,390.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Janus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Janus Profile

Janus launched on December 31st, 2016. Janus’ total supply is 25,201,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,020,335 tokens. Janus’ official message board is medium.com/@Janus_Token. The official website for Janus is janustoken.com. Janus’ official Twitter account is @Janus_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Janus token is a crypto asset built and issued on the NXT blockchain and later on migrated to the Ardor blockchain. A total amount of 100,000,000 tokens will be issued, of which 97% will be destributed to ICO investors. The Janus ICO will be held with the collaboration of the NXT team, which will perform as an escrow agent. The Janus project will then donate 5% of the funds received to the development of the NXT and Ardor projects. The Janus token was created as a way to fund the Janus project and to allow token holders to share in the profits created by the Janus company through an automated and transparent dividends issuance system on the NXT platform. The company will also release an annual report in which its financial standing will be detailed along with key milestones achieved. Janus will be a software and services company that uses common technology to implement distinctly branded projects targeting a number of carfully selected markets. The Janus project has outlined content management, online and self publishing, marketplaces for targeted audiences and digital assets, online education technology, social fintech platforms, crypto financial services and social applications as some of the areas in which the company will develop solutions. “

Buying and Selling Janus

Janus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Janus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Janus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Janus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

