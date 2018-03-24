JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,845.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $199,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $369,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $61,469,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,293,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,657 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,431,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,860,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,072,000 after purchasing an additional 899,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

