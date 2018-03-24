KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Receives $125.63 Average PT from Analysts

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

KLAC stock traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,601.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. KLA-Tencor has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $975.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.00 million. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA-Tencor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $52,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $296,637.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,450. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 598.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth $5,095,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

