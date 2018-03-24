Leon's Furniture Ltd. (LNF) Director Terrence Leon Buys 5,000 Shares

Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Terrence Leon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

Terrence Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Terrence Leon acquired 2,200 shares of Leon's Furniture stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,180.00.

Shares of LNF stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.47. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422. Leon's Furniture Ltd. has a one year low of C$16.19 and a one year high of C$19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,290.00, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.02.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$595.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$600.85 million. Leon's Furniture had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on LNF shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, The Brick Clearance Centre, United Furniture Warehouse, Brick's Midnorthern Appliance, and Appliance Canada banners.

