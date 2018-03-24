LockChain Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (LOC)

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, LockChain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One LockChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012240 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta and Mercatox. LockChain has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $8,310.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About LockChain

LockChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo. The official website for LockChain is lockchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

LockChain Token Trading

LockChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase LockChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

