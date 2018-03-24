LUXCoin (LUX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $92,730.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.44 or 0.00072504 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $92,730.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.64 or 0.04970950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061232 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00599073 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00078797 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00048890 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.01561570 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00037913 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,338,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,412 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

