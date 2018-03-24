Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Given News Impact Score of 0.23

Headlines about Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Malvern Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.2447332249867 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 target price on Malvern Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of MLVF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The stock has a market cap of $167.60, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

