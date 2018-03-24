Memorial Production Partners (MEMP) versus Clayton Williams Energy (CWEI) Head to Head Contrast

Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ: MEMP) and Clayton Williams Energy (NYSE:CWEI) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Memorial Production Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.2%. Clayton Williams Energy does not pay a dividend. Memorial Production Partners pays out -0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Memorial Production Partners and Clayton Williams Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Memorial Production Partners N/A N/A N/A ($6.48) -0.02 Clayton Williams Energy N/A N/A N/A ($21.71) -6.08

Clayton Williams Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Memorial Production Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Memorial Production Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Clayton Williams Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Memorial Production Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Clayton Williams Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Memorial Production Partners and Clayton Williams Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Memorial Production Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Clayton Williams Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Memorial Production Partners and Clayton Williams Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Memorial Production Partners -395.31% -496.55% -58.07% Clayton Williams Energy -16.83% -63.50% -7.44%

Summary

Clayton Williams Energy beats Memorial Production Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Memorial Production Partners Company Profile

Memorial Production Partners LP (the Partnership) owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Partnership is owned by its limited partners and general partner. Its general partner is responsible for managing all of the Partnership’s operations and activities. The Partnership operates in the acquisition, exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas properties segment. Its business activities are conducted through Memorial Production Operating LLC (OLLC) and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its assets consist primarily of producing oil and natural gas properties, and are located in East Texas/Louisiana, Rockies, Offshore Southern California, Permian Basin and South Texas. Most of its oil and natural gas properties are located in oil and natural gas reservoirs with geologic characteristics and production profiles and capital requirements.

Clayton Williams Energy Company Profile

Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas primarily in its core area in Southern Reeves County, Texas. The Company operates through two segments: oil and gas exploration and production, and contract drilling services. The Company focuses on developmental drilling in prolific oil shale provinces. The Company has holdings in the oil shale plays in the United States, the Wolfcamp Shale in the Southern Delaware Basin of West Texas. Its exploration program consists of generating exploratory prospects, leasing the acreage related to these prospects, drilling exploratory wells on these prospects to determine if recoverable oil and gas reserves exist, drilling developmental wells on these prospects and producing and selling any resulting oil and gas production. The Permian Basin is a sedimentary basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

