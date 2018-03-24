Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce sales of $193.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.84 million and the highest is $196.28 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $171.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.65 million to $851.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $917.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $897.08 million to $932.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.78%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $439,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,248.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 160.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 94,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 59.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMSI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 429,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,206.72, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

