MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $401,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 7,270 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $597,157.80.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,173. The stock has a market cap of $1,433.23, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.44 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.71%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

