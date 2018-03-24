MicroStrategy (MSTR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

MSTR stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.77. 141,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.44, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $122.16 and a 52 week high of $196.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 93.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

