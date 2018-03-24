MyWish Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,731.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and EtherDelta. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $9,731.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,062 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

