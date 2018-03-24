Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Acquisition earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.149433740676 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Shares of NNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 537,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Acquisition announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters.

