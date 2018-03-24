NEVERDIE Market Capitalization Reaches $1.17 Million (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, NEVERDIE has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $210.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEVERDIE token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00763111 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00154543 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00180171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE’s launch date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

NEVERDIE Token Trading

NEVERDIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEVERDIE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

