Nexxus (NXX) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Nexxus has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexxus token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexxus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexxus alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00767473 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00038908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00160253 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00178753 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nexxus Profile

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexxus is www.nexxuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards. Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward.

Nexxus Token Trading

Nexxus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Nexxus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexxus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexxus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexxus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.