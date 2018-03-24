Nike (NKE) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs set a $59.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC cut Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.95 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Nike in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Nike from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Nike (NKE) traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,342,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,039. The company has a market capitalization of $104,807.41, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nike has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Sprunk sold 226,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $14,263,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,448,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,802 shares of company stock worth $58,993,107 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

