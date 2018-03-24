Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Pipe earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4933697440882 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th.

Shares of NWPX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,255. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62, a PE ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

