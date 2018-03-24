NxStage Medical (NXTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

Shares of NXTM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 819,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,518. The company has a market cap of $1,627.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.43 and a beta of 0.02. NxStage Medical has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

In other NxStage Medical news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in NxStage Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NxStage Medical by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NxStage Medical (NXTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/nxstage-medical-nxtm-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets.

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.