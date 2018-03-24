Oceanlab Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Million (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Oceanlab has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Oceanlab has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $980.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oceanlab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oceanlab Profile

Oceanlab uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab. The official website for Oceanlab is www.oceanlab.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oceanlab will act as the missing link between transactions and people, users will be able to read the blockchain as if they were reading a newspaper, accessing information related to trading, new uses of the blockchain, new technologies, projects, without browsing through an enormous amount of data. Oceanlab is in the process of creating the technology able to gather and process an enormous, ever growing amount of data and they plan to make the tools to make that technology available to everyone. “

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

