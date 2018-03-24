Old Point Financial (OPOF) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Point Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.6315014021296 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OPOF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $132.77, a P/E ratio of -2,590.00 and a beta of 0.11. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPOF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Old Point Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Old Point Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Old Point Financial (OPOF) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.13” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/old-point-financial-opof-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-13.html.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through two subsidiaries, The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank) and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A. (the Trust). The Company operates in three principal business segments: the Bank, the Trust and the Parent.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.