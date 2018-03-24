Orion Group (ORN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.39

Press coverage about Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.0043789303615 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ORN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.89. 78,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $201.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.69 and a beta of 1.32. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

