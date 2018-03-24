PHI (PHIIK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Headlines about PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PHI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 45.0550963008392 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

PHIIK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 22,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,715. PHI has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.

PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy producer reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. PHI had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter.

PHI Company Profile

PHI, Inc is engaged in transportation of personnel to, from, and among offshore platforms for customers engaged in the oil and gas exploration, development and production industry. The Company offers these services in various domestic and international markets. Most of its offshore flight operations are concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico.

