PHX Energy Services Corp (PHX) Insider John Michael Hooks Acquires 126,600 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) insider John Michael Hooks bought 126,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$239,274.00.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Michael Hooks bought 12,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,366. PHX Energy Services Corp has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The company has a market cap of $108.04, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.93.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). PHX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of C$60.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.00 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. is a Canada-based company, which provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas producing companies in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Manitoba; across the Gulf Coast, Northeast and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States, and internationally, primarily in Albania and Russia.

