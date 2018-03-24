Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.6683717433811 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PES stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 691,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $229.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.94. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,015 shares of company stock valued at $91,805 over the last 90 days. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

