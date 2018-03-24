Pool (POOL) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) is one of 120 public companies in the “OTHER CONS DISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pool to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pool pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pool and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $2.79 billion $191.63 million 31.60 Pool Competitors $1.75 billion $91.09 million 24.49

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Pool is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 6.87% 70.46% 14.14% Pool Competitors -7.86% 5.55% 2.72%

Volatility and Risk

Pool has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool’s competitors have a beta of -31.74, indicating that their average share price is 3,274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pool and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pool Competitors 436 2337 3496 148 2.52

Pool currently has a consensus price target of $144.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies have a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Pool’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pool has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pool beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT). The Company’s customers include swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors, and golf courses and other commercial customers. Its products include pool equipment and components for pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools, and irrigation and landscape products. Its products also include other pool construction and recreational products.

