PopularCoin (POP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,699.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2,699.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.01848940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005521 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015167 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001139 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00616153 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,429,748,367 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.