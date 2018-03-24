Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RetailMeNot (SALE) Share Price

News stories about RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RetailMeNot earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4996084039442 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.18.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

