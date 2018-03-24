PostCoin (POST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,724.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $401,225.00 and approximately $2,724.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00130717 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019947 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009640 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005082 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Postcoin is the official cryptocrurrency of the Altcoinboard forum. The forum allows you to earn tokens for every post you make and then exchange them in the forum's Exchange Center for POST coins. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

