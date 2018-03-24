Prospectors Gold (PGL) Market Cap Tops $5.31 Million

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Prospectors Gold has a market cap of $5.31 million and $50.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prospectors Gold has traded flat against the dollar. One Prospectors Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00763803 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00178745 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Prospectors Gold Token Profile

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official website is prospectors.io. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Prospectors Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prospectors Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prospectors Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

