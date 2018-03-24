QuazarCoin Price Reaches $0.0086 (QCN)

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One QuazarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuazarCoin has a market cap of $59,970.00 and $2,222.00 worth of QuazarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuazarCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QuazarCoin Profile

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2014. QuazarCoin’s total supply is 6,937,232 coins. QuazarCoin’s official Twitter account is @QuazarCoin.

QuazarCoin Coin Trading

QuazarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase QuazarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuazarCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuazarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

