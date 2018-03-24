Reviewing Core-Mark (CORE) and Its Competitors

Core-Mark (NASDAQ: CORE) is one of 304 public companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Core-Mark to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Core-Mark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core-Mark 0 3 3 0 2.50 Core-Mark Competitors 1127 5274 7878 223 2.50

Core-Mark currently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Core-Mark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core-Mark is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Core-Mark has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core-Mark’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core-Mark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core-Mark $15.69 billion $33.50 million 28.81 Core-Mark Competitors $3.01 billion $232.83 million 31.14

Core-Mark has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Core-Mark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Core-Mark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Core-Mark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Core-Mark pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Core-Mark pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 47.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Core-Mark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core-Mark 0.21% 8.84% 2.99% Core-Mark Competitors -158.38% -95.29% -3.28%

Summary

Core-Mark beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate. The Company’s primary customer base consists of traditional convenience stores, as well as alternative outlets selling consumer packaged goods. The Company’s traditional convenience store customers include various national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores. Its alternative outlet customers include a range of store formats, including grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos and hardware stores.

