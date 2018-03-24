Reviewing NeoPhotonics (NPTN) & ViaSat (VSAT)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -18.21% -22.53% -11.82% ViaSat -2.59% -1.13% -0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeoPhotonics and ViaSat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 4 4 1 2.67 ViaSat 1 5 4 0 2.30

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus target price of $8.92, suggesting a potential upside of 46.17%. ViaSat has a consensus target price of $74.11, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than ViaSat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of ViaSat shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of ViaSat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and ViaSat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $292.89 million 0.92 -$53.33 million ($1.23) -4.96 ViaSat $1.56 billion 2.61 $23.76 million ($0.71) -97.37

ViaSat has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ViaSat beats NeoPhotonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks. The Company’s products are categorized into groups, including High Speed Products and Network Products and Solutions. The High Speed Products includes products designed for 100G and beyond for telecommunication and datacenter or content provider networks and applications. Its Network Products and Solutions consist of various products designed for applications below 100G, and include 40G products. The Company combines its transmitter and receiver products into Transceiver modules.

ViaSat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc. is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States. The commercial networks segment develops and produces a range of end-to-end satellite and wireless communication systems, ground networking equipment and space-to-earth connectivity systems. The government systems segment develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure government communications systems, products, services and solutions, which are designed to enable the collection and dissemination of real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes and air defense systems.

