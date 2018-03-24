Rock Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Rock has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Rock token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos, IDEX and Quoine. Rock has a market cap of $38.22 million and $126,133.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00763362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011187 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00039233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00157921 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00179833 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,520,251 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Quoine and Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

