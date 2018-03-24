Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Rupee has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $7,520.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupee has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001820 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 132.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 22,916,450 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

