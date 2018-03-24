Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) VP Harold W. Jr. Andrews Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) VP Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $10,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SBRA stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.65. 1,927,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,067.78, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

