Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sapiens International had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 58.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

SPNS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 50,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

