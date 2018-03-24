Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) Receives $86.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

SNI stock remained flat at $$90.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $956.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.81 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Scripps Networks Interactive will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In related news, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $527,982.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

