SeaSpine (SPNE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaSpine earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.9189029683643 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SPNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

SPNE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,920. The company has a market cap of $143.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.36. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware segment.

