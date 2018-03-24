Sether Price Reaches $0.36 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Sether token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sether has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $176,252.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00763407 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011223 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00158093 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00181116 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether launched on December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,149,434 tokens. The official website for Sether is www.sether.io. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sether

Sether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

