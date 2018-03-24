SG Americas Securities LLC Has $37.34 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,602,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,013.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,247,000 after buying an additional 3,162,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 132.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,268,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 8,118.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,174,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,940 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $133,780,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,265,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,903,000 after purchasing an additional 850,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204,694.72, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 56.59%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Home Depot to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

