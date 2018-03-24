Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Oncology earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6680546962764 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SRRA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 235,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,175. The company has a market cap of $159.21, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.29. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

