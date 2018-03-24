Slimcoin Price Up 2,735.4% Over Last Day (SLM)

Slimcoin (CURRENCY:SLM) traded 2,735.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Slimcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Slimcoin has a market capitalization of $146,233.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Slimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Slimcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00760976 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00039064 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00148716 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00130132 BTC.

Slimcoin Profile

SLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2014. Slimcoin’s total supply is 14,937,439 coins. Slimcoin’s official website is slimco.in. Slimcoin’s official Twitter account is @slmcoin. The Reddit community for Slimcoin is /r/slimcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Slimcoin Coin Trading

Slimcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Slimcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slimcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Slimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

