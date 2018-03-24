Smart Global (SGH) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Smart Global to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $974.22 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 128.68% and a net margin of 5.50%. Smart Global’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $348,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 52,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $1,881,982.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,321. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 2,373.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

