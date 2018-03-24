Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $40.43.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

