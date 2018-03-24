Solar Capital (SLRC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $20.04. 146,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.53, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 7.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in privately held the United States middle market companies.

