Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Iteris (ITI) Stock Price

News stories about Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iteris earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.9125691626543 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ITI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 162,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,721. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of -0.22. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Iteris in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 113,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $689,084.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 99,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $747,523.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

